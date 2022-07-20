Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore, 31, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home in Batesville, MS. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Gabe was born September 24, 1990, in Madison, WI. He was the owner and operator of Mobile Dent Solutions in Batesville, MS and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pinckneyville, IL. Gabe was a talented gunsmith with an excellent shot, and enjoyed target shooting in his free time. He also loved to play video games. Competing with other players online, Gabe saw the value in the friendships and camaraderie found in the gaming community. With a compassionate heart, he had a great love for animals and all living creatures. Gabe’s closest companion was his special dog, Bowser, who passed away in October of 2020. Most of all, Gabe was a loving and protective brother to his siblings, whom he cared for deeply. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilford Kolves, Jewell and Flavilla Moore, and Wendell and Shirley Daniel.

Gabe is survived by his parents, Trevor and Kimberly Moore of Batesville, MS; sister, Erin T. Moore of Batesville, MS; brothers, Trevor L. Moore, Jr. and his wife, Aubrey of Goodletsville, TN and Tyler A. Moore and his wife, Autumn of Batesville, MS; grandmother, Carol Kolves of Bath, IL; aunt, Wendy Daniel and her partner, Vic Shelton of Jacksonville, IL; and uncle, Timothy Daniel and his wife, Sandy of Muscatine, IA; and a niece, Sailee Moore.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Gabe’s memory may be made to Panola County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1756, Batesville, MS 38606.