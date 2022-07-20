Margaret “Toedy” Holley-Gray-Duke

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Staff reports

Margaret “Toedy” Holley-Gray-Duke, 82, of West Frankfort passed away on Friday July 15, 2022 in her residence at 8:15am.

Toedy was born on June 26, 1940 in Marks, Mississippi to Mike and Jewel (Reeves) Newsom.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She is preceded in death by her husbands Clint Holley and Congressman Ken Gray; daughters Marble Joiner and Candy McKeithen; son-in-law Jerry Joiner; and her parents.

Toedy is survived by her husband Hale K. Duke; 4 step-daughters Becky Gray, Diann Jasinski,  Margie Abbott, and Lynette Duke; 2 step-sons Alan (Nancy) Duke and Mark (Jill) Duke; 3 grandchildren Holley (Kyle) Hosick, Josh (Amber) Joiner, Major (Emily) Rich; 4 great-grandchildren Wesley, Lyric, Fox, and Valley; great-great grandchild Drake.

Services will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 11:00am at the Redemption Rock Church at 2990 Ken Gray Blvd in West Frankfort. Burial will be in the East Fork Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am at the church prior to the service. For those unable to attend to service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/unionfh being at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Redemption Rock Church and will be accepted at the funeral home

More Obituaries

Christopher Alan “Chris” Wilson

Roxie Ann Medlin

Peggy Jean Martin

Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow