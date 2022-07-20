Margaret “Toedy” Holley-Gray-Duke, 82, of West Frankfort passed away on Friday July 15, 2022 in her residence at 8:15am.

Toedy was born on June 26, 1940 in Marks, Mississippi to Mike and Jewel (Reeves) Newsom.

She is preceded in death by her husbands Clint Holley and Congressman Ken Gray; daughters Marble Joiner and Candy McKeithen; son-in-law Jerry Joiner; and her parents.

Toedy is survived by her husband Hale K. Duke; 4 step-daughters Becky Gray, Diann Jasinski, Margie Abbott, and Lynette Duke; 2 step-sons Alan (Nancy) Duke and Mark (Jill) Duke; 3 grandchildren Holley (Kyle) Hosick, Josh (Amber) Joiner, Major (Emily) Rich; 4 great-grandchildren Wesley, Lyric, Fox, and Valley; great-great grandchild Drake.

Services will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 11:00am at the Redemption Rock Church at 2990 Ken Gray Blvd in West Frankfort. Burial will be in the East Fork Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am at the church prior to the service. For those unable to attend to service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/unionfh being at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Redemption Rock Church and will be accepted at the funeral home