Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log 7/5-11

July 5

12:0 a.m. – I-55 near the Exit 243 marker, vehicle accident reported, unknown injuries.

8:35 a.m. – Warner St., automatic fire alarm.

9:06 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, female has fallen and has extreme knee pain.

11:51 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm.

1:32 p.m. – James St., 90 year old female with chest pain and high blood pressure.

6:24 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, male subject with chest pain.

6:59 p.m. – Warner St., residential smoke and fire alarm.

July 6

10:41 a.m. – Wal Mart, 18 wheeler driver, 66 year old male overheated and not feeling well.

July 7

12:28 p.m. – Skyline Motel, unknown male subject lying on the ground, Lifeguard and BPD also responding.

1:22 p.m. – Della St., 31 year old female with difficulty breathing.

3:05 p.m. – Pollard St., 33 year old male has fallen and needs assistance.

8:46 p.m. – Bates St., 67 year old male has fallen and needs assistance.

8:59 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., grass fire, caller says it is spreading.

9:31 p.m. – Holly Cove, residential fire alarm.

11:59 p.m. – Ozbirn St., juvenile has his foot caught in his bike.

July 8

12:51 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 28 year old male has passed out.

9:22 a.m. – Crown Drive, Blauer, female subject has fallen.

9:44 a.m. – Hwy. 51 near Walgreens, vehicle accident, road is blocked.

3:17 p.m. – Jackson St., 47 year old female unable to walk.

4:35 p.m. – Barnacre Rd. in the area of Will Stewart Rd., county needs assistance with a brush fire.

July 9

1:40 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old diabetic female having difficulty breathing.

3:53 p.m. – Hwy. 51 & Barnacre Rd., tree has fallen on a car, possible entrapment.

6:12 p.m. – Baker St., 81 year old female has passed out.

8:59 p.m. – Keating Rd., commercial fire alarm.

10:26 p.m. – Vance St., apartments, 77 year old female, possible DOA.

July 10

1:24 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm.

3:12 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

3:47 p.m. – Wal Mart, grocery side, female subject has passed out, EMS also en route.

5:06 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

8:02 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

July 11

1:50 p.m. – Country Club Rd., elderly female with a medical emergency.

2:05 p.m. – Hwy. 51 near Thermos, caller advised he had a vehicle fire.

3:07 p.m. – Old Lake Cove, 78 year old female has fallen and been on the floor since last night, Lifeguard will have an extended arrival time due to call volume.

3:56 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 15 year old female difficult breathing, Lifeguard en route.

6:23 p.m. – Old Lake Cove, subject may be having a stroke.

6:34 p.m. – Oakleigh Dr., 47 year old female having cancer pain.