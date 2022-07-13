Bennie Palmer Davis, 81, passed away, in the early hours of July 11, 2022, in Memphis. He was born on September 18, 1940, to Ben F. Davis and Annie Ruth Palmer Davis Goodnight, in Oxford. He was the oldest of his three siblings and unfortunately, lost his father at a very young age. His mother, who everyone lovingly called “Bubo”, raised her four children with the help of the community.

Bennie grew up in Batesville where as a teenager he discovered his passion for speed. Upon graduating from high school, Bennie entered the Army. Once his service was complete, he lived in Miami, Atlanta and Memphis before making Nesbit the place where he and his wife made their home and raised their children and eventually retiring in Hernando.

He pursued several entrepreneurial opportunities, while working full-time for General Truck Sales in Memphis. Eventually, he, his wife and oldest son, started a company called Fleet Truck Sales. It was a very successful business, from which he retired, in order to spend his later years with his wife. Together they enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren become a family that they were very proud of.

His passion of speed led him from racing cars to winning several different classes in drag boat racing. He raced in several different divisions in the Mid-South Drag Boat Association (MSDBA) and still holds the record in Unblown Gas Flat in the Southern Drag Boat Association. (SDBA). He won multiple titles with the help of several people, including Johnny Boykin and George Loomis, just to name a few.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Rebecca Davis, of Hernando; one daughter, Kathy Vanstekelenburg (Greg) of Durham NC; two sons Charles Stott (Liz) of Memphis and Brian Davis of Nesbi. He is survived by his five grandchildren as well as three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Anne Lindsey (Glen) of Houston TX and his brother Richard “Dickie” Davis of Treasure Island, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his sister Laura Davis Maxwell.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home, Senatobia. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask donations to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements for Mr. Davis.