Jail Log 6/24 – 7/4

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 27

Qualesh Anquanee Turner, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Colton Ray Anderson, 600 Raleigh LaGrange Dr., Rossville, TN, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Terry Gardner, 423 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

June 28

Joshua Kordell Ford, 500C Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (failure to appear).

Johnnie Cortez Lacey, 500 Pecan St., Marks, charged with two counts of sale of controlled substances.

Channing Wesley Jeffcoat, 202 Butler St., Central City, AL, held for Washington County, AR.

Melissa Ann Miller, 125 O’Brien Rd., Grenada, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Jorkeedrick Shonjormarcus Harris, 105 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Keaton Blake Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

June 29

Keshalynn Lacameron Govan, 105 Gracie Cove, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

June 30

Haley Dawn Brown, 190 Tosha’s Trail, Batesville, charged with contempt of court (failure to appear).

Bessie Ra’Shae Walls, 232 Baker Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

George Douglas Mister, Jr., 339 Hays St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Darrion Jamar Morris, 203 Gordon Dr.,charged with DUI, no insurance, no driver’s license, trafficking a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Randall Ellwood Toney, 14881 Hwy. 51N, Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Gerald Duane Austin, Jr., 334 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with careless driving and no child restraint.

July 1

Marvin Latrun Eckford, 18655 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness, disturbing the peace, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Troy Ballard White, Batesville, charged with shoplifting and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Latoya Shanta Wright, 4527 Dunlap Dr., Como, charged with simple domestic violence by threat.

Toney Lee McBrayer, 181 Mary Wood Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

July 2

Ronnie Lee Porter, 132 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Daid Christopher Bell, 245A Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic assault.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Dronte Diaz Thomas, 643B Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of a protection order.

Anthony Wayne Self, 714 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

July 3

Takedria Tierra Robison, 317D Patton Lane, Batesvile, charged with simple assault.

Charles Everett Youngblood, 2043 Radar Creek Rd., Sarah, charged with public drunkenness.

Ricky Lynn Burk, 267 Scott Dr., Coldwater, charged with BUI.

July 4

Stephen Allen Stewart, 1673 St. Paul Rd., Byhalia, charged with BUI.

Christopher Ryann Smalley, 160 Interstate Farm Rd., Byhalia, charged with BUI.