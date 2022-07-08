Grace Place Hosts Reception for Mike French

Mike French, third from right, recently retired from his position as the coordinator of food storage and delivery at the Grace Place ministry located on Petit Street, and was the recipient of a small party making his years of dedicated service last week. Family and friends joined French for the celebration in a show of appreciation for his work since the ministry was founded. Pictured are family members and fellow Sunday School class participants who have supported French during his tenure at Grace Place, including hands-on volunteer work at the ministry.