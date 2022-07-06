Art Mart returning to Batesville this fall

Batesville Main Street is bringing back a longtime favorite to the Downtown Square with the announcement of Art Mart on the Square set for Saturday, Oct. 8.

The popular arts and crafts festival was held in the pecan grove near the Batesville Intermediate School for many years but has not been part of the city’s events in recent years.

Vendors already scheduled for Art Mart include sellers of paintings and prints, candle makers, and other craft show regulars.

Exchange Club of Batesville will have its fall pancake breakfast to coincide with the festival. There will be takeout and dine-in options at the Batesville Intermediate School cafeteria on College St.

“We think this will be a perfect fall date to bring back Art Mart,” said Mamie Avery, director of the Main Street Program. “There has been a great response so far from vendors anxious to come to Batesville. We hope everyone will plan now to be on the Square for Art Mart and pancakes that day.”

Art Mart on the Square will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Anyone interested in reserving space for the festival should contact Avery at 662-563-3126 at the offices of Panola Partnership.

Organizers have not yet taken applications for food trucks or vendors, but expect to have some concession options as well.