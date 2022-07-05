Bobbie Prevallet, 77, of Pope passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, from 11 a.m. until Mass begins at 1 p.m., all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

A parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bobbie loved sports and was an Avid LSU fan. She enjoyed reading and loved animals but her love for these things was no comparison to the love she had for her ten month old granddaughter, Katie Anne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Harmon and Maylene Reese Harmon and her brother, James Vernon Harmon.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jim Prevallet, her daughter, Lauren Conner (Brandon), of Pope, two sisters, Rachel Breland, of Butler, AL and Sandra Russell of Columbus, her sister-in-law, Martha Harmon, of Houston, MS, and her granddaughter, Katie Anne Conner, of Pope.