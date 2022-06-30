Batesville Fire Dept. Log 6/21-27

June 21

10:53 a.m. – Dabney St., 93 year old female not feeling well.

12:49 p.m. – Vance St., apartments, 77 year old female unresponsive, subject is breathing.

2:26 p.m. – Gay St., 50 year old female with medical emergency.

6:24 p.m. – I-55 Northbound, vehicle crash with car and 18-wheeler, there are injuries, caller only said accident was past the Batesville exit, did not indicate which exit.

June 22

12:31 a.m. – Hays St., 21 year old female in labor.

6:27 a.m. – Parker Hannifin Inc., Hwy. 6E., male subject is disoriented, Lifeguard also en route.

9:34 a.m. – Dabney St., 73 year old male with suicidal ideations.

10:40 a.m. – Rose’s Dept. Store, Hwy. 6E., 27 year old male feeling faint, Lifeguard notified.

11:34 a.m. – GE Aviation, Hwy. 6E., general fire alarm.

12:27 p.m. – Between Love’s Travel Stop and I-55, grass fire, caller reports large amount of smoke.

3:29 p.m. – Skyline Motel, Hwy. 51S, 59 year old male throwing up blood, Lifeguard en route.

8:52 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 50 year old female with high blood pressure and panic attack.

June 23

11:59 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 75 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard en route.

12:52 p.m. – Maple Lane, 57 year old female has fallen and hit her head, ambulance on the way.

3:25 p.m. – Lowe’s Home Improvement, Hwy. 6, female subject has passed out, Lifeguard en route.

June 24

12:04 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with chest pains.

5:55 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartments, 68 year old male with difficulty breathing.

6:31 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food, carbon monoxide detector automatic alarm.

7:58 a.m. – Boothe St., lift assist needed.

11:49 a.m. – Boothe St., male subject needs help in transport to hospital.

2:17 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, It’s Fashion Metro, female has passed out.

4:21 p.m. – Hwy. 6, west of Macedonia Rd., two car accident with possible entrapment.

5:16 p.m. – Hwy. 51 and Eureka St., two car accidents, airbags were deployed.

11:30 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., Powell Liquor St., caller advised smoke may be coming from the building.

June 25

12:52 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Power Dr., two car accident, EMS en route.

7:08 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, automatic fire alarm and burglary alarm sounding, Batesville PD also en route.

June 26

1:58 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm, staff reports no fire or smoke but help needed with alarm.

4:23 a.m. – Harmon Rd., subject has neck pain.

7:35 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm.

9:24 a.m. – West St., 31 year old female having panic attack and short of breath.

10:36 a.m. – Magnolia Circle, 92 year old female has fallen.

10:58 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female is sick.

12:53 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Wells Funeral Home area, grass fire getting out of control.

2:21 p.m. – Bates St., 96 year old male with heart trouble, needs lift assist from tub.

3:08 p.m. – Harris Street Subdivision, Courtland, volunteer firemen need assistance with a grass fire.

8:03 p.m. – Calvary St., 32 year old female dehydrated and unable to walk.

June 27

2:48 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartments, 40 year old female, caller advises subject is very sick.

3:01 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 31 year old female with heart racing and headache, Lifeguard advising all ambulances are busy at this time.

4:22 a.m. – Ozburn St., 20 year old male with dizziness and cold sweats.

10:43 a.m. – Comfort Suites, pull station alarm was pulled and needs to be reset, no emergency.

1:31 p.m. – Gay St., caller advises her washing machine is overflowing and is sparking.

3:09 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Lowe’s Home Improvement, female subject has pains in her arm and chest, Lifeguard also en route.

4:32 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly parking lot, Buick has unresponsive female inside, Lifeguard and BPD have been contacted.

5:52 p.m. – Dabney St., 94 year old female, unknown medical call.