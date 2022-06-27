Myrna Dell Pritchard, 60, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oxford.

A memorial service for Myrna will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Myrna was born August 21, 1961 in Chicago, IL to the late Jimmy Clay and Janie Bush Simmons. She was a LPN for Haven Homes in Hernando, and member of McIvor Baptist Church near Batesville.

Myrna enjoyed crocheting in her spare time and loved her dream job as a nurse caring for her clients at Haven Homes. Most of all, she loved spending as much time with her family as possible.

Myrna’s caring and loving memory will be cherished by her husband, Charles Dale Pritchard of Batesville; daughter, Tiffany Margaret Pritchard of Dallas; two sons, Timothy Dale Pritchard, Sr. of Dallas, and Christopher Alan Pritchard of Houston, TX; three sisters, Deborah Simmons, Pamela Simmons, Delilah Cech and two brothers, Earnie Simmons and Jimmy Simmons, Jr.

Along with her parents, Myrna was preceded in death by her two sisters, Myra Skalsky and Jane Elizabeth Johnston.