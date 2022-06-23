First Security Bank will host free will preparation

The First Security Bank and North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will host free Will Preparation and Federal Income Tax Consultation appointments as part of its Community Development Program. Attorney Al Cutturini, Elder Law Project director, and attorney Ben Wilkerson, MTAP Director, with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will be available.

This free event, on July 7, is open to all Mississippi residents, regardless of age or income.

Appointments begin at 10 a.m. and will be by advance reservation only. To make a reservation contact Al Cutturini at apc@nmrls.com or (662) 234 -2918 ext. 2119.

To take advantage of the free Will Preparation program, please have the names, addresses and phone numbers for any beneficiaries you wish to designate. If updating a Will, bring a copy of the current one. To take advantage of the free Federal Income Tax Consultation, participants will need to bring any notices or notes relating to their issue.

For more information or to register, call 662-234-2918 x 2119 or email Al Cutturini at apc@nmrls.com