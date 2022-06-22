Panola County Jail Log 6/13-20/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 13

Deronte Diaz Thomas, 643 Hudson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and expired vehicle tags.

Christian Taylor Wright, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

David Direll Jackson, 205 Park St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

June 14

Sylvester Boyce, Jr., 294 Abe Chapel Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Darrius Darrell Brooks, 424 Cox St., Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to appear).

James Earl Bradley, Jr., 211 King St., Batesville, held for Shelby County, TN.

June 15

Jacob Ray Woodall, 2667 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Linda Ann Robison Nash, 2667 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Terrance Milton Ellis, 109 Jones St., Courtland, processed for sentencing.

June 16

Deontae Corinthians Barton, 854 Telegraph St., Grenada, charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery, and shooting into a dwelling.

Thomas Javan Ware, 2070 Sweethome Rd., Grenada, charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery, and shooting into a dwelling.

J’Deion Lashawn Wrenn, 239 Garden Dr., Grenada, charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery, and shooting into a dwelling.

Tavares Keiean Johnson, 211 London Dr, Grenada, charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery, and shooting into a dwelling.

Deadrian Deshun Montgomery, 197 Betty Walton Rd, Como, charged with contempt of court.

Erion Tremaine Gleaton, 606B Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with joyriding.

Keelie Shea Redwine, 211 Church St., Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

June 17

Marlo Vantrail Renix, 108 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, contempt of court, and improper vehicle equipment.

Keith Santell Kimmons, 201 Park St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic assault, burglary, failure to stop a motor vehicle.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with no driver’s license, no seatbelt, and no proof of insurance.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland,

Wendy Lee Duckworth, 2191 Riales Rd., Como, arrested on a warrant from Tate County Sheriff’s Office.

Damian Scott Duckworth, 2191 Riales Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct.

Keelie Shea Redwine, 216 Church St., Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

June 18

Habacum Bautista, 198 James St., Apt. 2, Batesville, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance.

Tashia Lachelle Wiley, 3483 Southland St., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Chandler Dominique Ellis, 560 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and driving while license suspended.

Quantavious Dearis Ellis, 415 Broad St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kianna Lachell Webb, 331 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Jesse Stitts, 4065 Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with DUI refusal.

Dominique Duntre Jannice, 161 McClide Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Destiny Chandral Jackson, 2245 Gravel Springs Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Nichola Kentrail Jones, 607 Warrington St., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Johnny Bee Miller, 4058 Pleasant Grove, Como, charged with no driver’s license.

Bobby Lee Collier, 2683 Hwy. 4, Tunica, charged with DUI.

Shameek Magee Thomas, 532B West Pearl St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Christian Tyler Redding, 11915 Ingram Mill Rd., Byhalia, charged with BUI.

June 19

Jakeryon Vernon Pollard, 321 Egerson Dr., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other), no seatbelt, no insurance, improper tag, violation of window tint ordinance, and speeding.

Matthew Hunter Reed, 2065 Vassar Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence.

Estevan Garza, 209 Sycamore St., Sardis, charged with felony DUI, no vehicle tag, and careless driving.

Tevin Rashad Williams, 650 Washington St., Darling, charged with DUI.

Brianna Brenta Towns, 3193B Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, charged with petit larceny.