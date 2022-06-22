North Panola High Class of ‘67

The 1967 graduating class of North Panola High School held their 55th class reunion at the Heflin House in Sardis over the weekend. Many graduates, spouses, and friends attended. Pictured are (from left) Jerry Mattox, Sandra Green Sharp, Judy Brown Griffin, Janet Ray, Carolyn Barbee Williams, Vivian Mitchell Crigler, Ed Christ, Nell Brown Downs, Bubba Moore, Mary Lou Russell Mitchell, Mary Jo Door Cook, Lois Mason Suiter, Miriam Peterman Wahl, Julia Smith McMann, Hal Houston, and Jim Mitchell.