Batesville Fire Dept. Dispatch Log 6/14-20/22

June 14

5:07 a.m. – Leonard St., apartments, caller advises smoke alarm is sounding, no visible smoke.

12:58 p.m. – Ruby Rd., structure fire.

1:10 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly store, 58 year old has fallen, Lifeguard responding.

2:18 p.m. – Ruby Rd., rekindle from earlier fire, county needs assistance.

6:24 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, across from John Deere, grass fire, visibility is low.

June 15

6:26 a.m. – Good Hope Road & Hwy. 6E, vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

4:10 p.m. – Dell St., male subject that has possibly dehydrated.

5:57 p.m. – Hwy. 6W in front of North Delta School, automobile accident.

June 16

4:26 a.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Hardees, automobile accident with unknown injuries.

8:04 a.m. – James St., 49 year old female feeling sick.

9:54 a.m. – Rawlings Dr., 21 year old male aching all over, possible Covid.

June 17

6:34 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, smoke detector sounding, no visible smoke.

June 18

4:03 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, fire alarm.

6:46 a.m. – Woodland Rd., Diversicare, fire alarm.

11:36 a.m. – Hwy. 51, in front of Tiger Stadium, report of head on collision, also getting Lifeguard en route.

4:59 p.m. – Pinelake Rd., 73 year of female, possible stroke.

June 19

1:56 p.m. – Elbert Smith Rd., automatic fire alarm.

4:18 p.m. – I-55 southbound, near Mile Marker 241, one vehicle wreck in median.

June 20

5:05 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 52 year old with high blood pressure.

9:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, 24 year old female passed out, still breathing.