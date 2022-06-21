Laverne Johnson, 67, passed away Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022, at the North MS Specialty Hospital in Batesville.

Funeral services were Monday, June 20, at the New Hope Church of God in Batesville with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Laverne was born on July 24, 1954 to the late Edward High and Mirrell Kennedy High in Ruleville. She was a member of the New Hope Church of God and enjoyed cooking. Laverne’s favorite pastime was singing, whether it was at church or at home. Laverne also loved to watch the Mississippi State bulldogs play football.

The family left behind to cherish her precious memory includes her husband, Carmel E. Johnson of Courtland; her two children, Michael Johnson and Cindy Hawkins both of Batesville; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Eva Jean Card.