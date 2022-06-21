Billy Gene McGee, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home in Pope, MS. Billy was born on April 20,1937, in Pope, MS.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Billy is survived by his loving family, which included his wife, Savana McGee, of Pope, MS; one daughter, Amy Mattox (Chris,) of Grenada, MS; one brother, Sammie McGee (Nellie), of Coldwater, MS; one sister, Carolyn Jean Hunter, of Leland MS; three grandchildren; Lauren Henley (Clayton), Luther McGee Mattox, and Lillian Grace Mattox; and two great-grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Henley and Wyatt Henley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley “Bo” McGee and Virginia Williford McGee; and one sister, Linda Vaughn.

Funeral services will be held a 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, MS. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment will be held following the funeral service, in Chapel Hill Cemetery, in Pope, MS.

Memorial donations in Billy’s memory may be sent to St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000,

Dep. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.