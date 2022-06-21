6U North Half Champs

The Batesville American All-Stars captured the Dizzy Dean 6U North State Championship over the weekend at J.P.Hudson Park. Batesville went undefeated with a 4-0 record and beat Hernando 23-15 Sunday in the championship game. Players include (front, from left) Duke Bell, Buster Bell, Mathis Roberts, Myles Bright, Ezra Carpenter, Cooper Miles, (second row) Slates Elliott, Judd Jones, Mason Wright, Tristian Spearman, Thomas Burnett, Clarence Hollins IV, (back row) and coaches Haylie Bell, Brent Roberts, Clarence Hollins III, Nate Bell and Brandon Burnett. 

