Rouell O. Perkins, Sr., 91

Rouell O. Perkins, Sr., age 91, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home near Batesville.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 20, n the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Rouell was born on March 3, 1931 to the late James Herbert Perkins and Mary Inez Goodnight Perkins in Batesville. He was a retired from Fruit of Loom where he worked as a Sewing Mechanic Supervisor for 20 years. Rouell was strong in his Christian faith, having his church membership with Black Jack Presbyterian Church.

He and his wife attended Shady Grove Baptist Church for the past several years. Rouell was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed working out the yard, whether he was chopping wood or on the tractor. Rouell also loved hunting and fishing every chance he could.

His memory will be cherished by his family he leaves behind which includes his wife, Carolyn Crouch Perkins of Batesville; his two daughters, Sharon Pollan (Les) of Oxford, and Yvette Reasons of Batesville (Neal); three sons, Rouell O. “Rusty” Perkins, Jr. (Zee), Rouell Scott Perkins (Missy), and Stace Herbert Perkins all of Batesville; one brother, Jerry Alvis Perkins of Batesville; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.