Panola County Jail Log 6/5-12/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 5

Devonte Dominique Brown, 401 Bruce St., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court.

June 6

Marvin Conley Brown, 2670 Curtis Locke Station, Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC.

Joe Michael Rudd, 10906 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

June 7

Clarence Jones III, 408 Alcorn St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Corey Dean Johnson, 287 College Trail Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI other.

Danny Gene Pruett, 414 Darby Lane, Lambert, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and improper vehicle equipment.

June 8

Kamiracle Shadimond Lay, 3031 Davis Dr., Oxford, charged with shoplifting.

Earnest Lee Sears, Oxford, charged with shoplifting.

Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem Cv., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and probation violation.

Kedarrious Lakendall Wooten, 693B Hudson Rd., Batesville, arrested on a domestic violence warrant.

Ladarrius Jaman Lamar, 1723 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic violence and burglary.

Dennis Dewayne Wilbourn, 102 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with sexual battery.

Shawn Michael Camp, 22278 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, and no tag light.

Graspar Perez, 112 Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with DUI.

June 9

James Lee Teter, 8018 Floyd’s Island, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Misti Schiele O’Quinn, 510 Pinkston McCullar Rd., Lambert, charged with DUI (other).

Jared Trent Severy, no address listed, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

James Bishop, Jr., 624 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

John Russell Woodall, 15630 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Aniqah Nicole Aaron, 105 N. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Hollee Nowell Steed, 10176 Teasdale Rd., Enid, charged with DUI (other).

Ayanna Rochelle Taylor, 644 School St., Clarksdale, charged with DUI (other).

Erick Dewayne Walls, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

June 10

Jesus Alberto Pena, 218 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Anthony Fitzgerald Fondren, 220 Flowers Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Christian James Cole, 54 Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Chester Wooten, 211 Hwy. 51S, Como, charged with DUI.

Jahvarious Devonta Simmons, 204 Claude St., Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and receiving stolen property.

Anthony Troy Rodgers, 215 West St., Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

June 11

Kynli Jene Hindman, 335 Shamrock, Apt. 8C, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a switched tag.

Jamiya Lanae Burgess, 794A Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of paraphernalia.

Dallas Alexander Holcomb, 335 Shamrock Dr., Apt. 8C, Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Tia Laniece Barber, 101 Creekmore Blvd., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross St., Apt. 3, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher John Rose, 38 Railroad St., Courtland, charged with BUI.

Willie James Miles, 446A Pope-Water Valley Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Christopher Shiwayna Porter, 211 Tubbs Rd, Batesville, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Morteese Shuntae Burroughs, 84 Abram Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

June 12

Lena Renee Franklin, 2857 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Qwundredrous Akeme Ellis, 6075 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and attempt to cause fear by physical menace.

Robert Cooper Scott II, 1288 Della St., Hernando, charged with BUI refusal.

June 13

Jerry Laron Ballard, 106 Booker St., Batesville, serving two days of a sentence.