After a hard fought championship game the Batesville Smash won the second place trophy at last weekend’s Bash tournament at J.P. Hudson. Pictured are (front, from left) Isabel Pike, Teegan Hill, Jenna Blair Willis, Sophia Pike, Lily Belle Shook, Morgan Gabbard, Sadie Strehle, (back) Gracie Cobb, Aubree Mills, Nyla Jae Wilbourn, Kynleigh Johnson, Aubrey Bland, Hartley Kate Keeton, and Mylee Kayt Drummond.