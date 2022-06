The Batesville Diamonds softball team won the top trophy at last weekend’s Batesville Bash tournament. Pictured are (front, from left) Jaci Grace Elliott, Adalynn Copous, Laken Henson, Emma Tamboli, Madi Rutherford, (back) Coach Lindsey Faulkner, Brylei Mills, Shayne Bradford, Addyson Farmer, Faith Edward, Darby Grace Mills, Kemiah Lee, Rylee Faulkner and Coach Laci Elliott.