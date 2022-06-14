Oxford crash claims life of Batesville man

By Maya Martin

A Batesville man died as the result of a fatal car crash on Highway 6 in Tuesday in Lafayette County.

On June 14, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

A 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville was traveling east when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Mack Dump Truck driven by Jackie W. Daniels, 63, of Water Valley also traveling east.

Gaines received fatal injuries from the crash.

Daniels and Gaines’ passenger Van D. Faulkner, 57, of Holly Springs, were treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.