Bridgett Renee Young, 33, was born on September 15, 1988 in Memphis, and passed from this life on June 11, 2022, at her home in Byhalia.

Bridgett enjoyed having fun, spending time with friends and family, and making people laugh. She was a loyal friend who was known for her quick wit, her ready grin, and for always giving the best hugs. She loved her family and friends fiercely and will be missed greatly forever.

Bridgett leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her mother, Carla Ward Tribble of Byhalia; her sister, Shelby Tribble Wages of Coldwater; her grandmother, Mary Ward Thornton (Bennie) of Senatobia; her niece, Ariel Wages and her nephew, Bryson Wages, both of Coldwater; and a multitude of cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Young and her grandfather, Drew Ward, both of Senatobia.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 2 p.m. in Still Waters Church in Senatobia. Interment will follow in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bridgett’s memory to Still Waters Church, 547 Walnut Road, Sardis, MS 38666.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.