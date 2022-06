Maggie D. “Margie” Swindle, 89, passed away Friday evening, June 10, 2022, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Ms. Swindle was the widow of the late Clinton D. Swindle.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

The interment will follow the service at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.