Rev. John Lewis Bowie, 90, of Raymond, MS, passed away on March 10, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson. A time of worship celebrating John’s life will be Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00am with visitation starting at 10:00am at the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church in Crystal Springs, MS, with the Revs. Victoria Leigh White and Milton Allen Mothershed officiating. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

For full obituary please visit our website. https://www.stringerfuneral. com/obituaries/John-Bowie-2/#! /Obituary