Square Market kicks off today

Downtown Batesville will be abuzz on Wednesdays for the summer, beginning today, when the Square Market opens this morning.

Square Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the direction of Joyce Russell, who sets up the vendor locations and collects applications.

“It’s the same as every year, we have a lot of people calling and wanting us to get the market open and a lot of vendors that are ready to start setting up,” Russell said Tuesday. “From what I’m hearing we will have more vendors and people than ever because everybody enjoys our good location and the variety we have.”

The city’s Main Street Program oversees Square Market each, and uses the Wednesday community event in its marketing of Batesville and the downtown business district.

The market is a community event meant to promote trade locally, but is also an economic development tool that, though small in scale, is important to the city’s image.

“We never underestimate the importance of Square Market at Panola Partnership,” said Joe Azar. “Main Street does a terrific job organizing the market and we see vehicle tags from around our trade area on the Square every week.”

The market generally has a variety of produce (more later in the season), homemade jams, jellies, and sauces, fried pies, pork skins, and similar fare.

In the crafts section shoppers can find woodworking, purses and assorted bags, some clothes, and general merchandise.

In coming weeks, as the market grows, more vendors will be added. Vendor sports are $10 a week and include space for tents and tables. For more information about joining Square Market, contact Russell at 662-710-2705.