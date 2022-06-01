Shooting investigation ongoing, suspects out of jail

Batesville Police investigators continue to build cases against two Grenada men charged following the shooting on Lomax Street the night of Springfest. Other arrests also remain a possibility, police said this week.

D’vontae D’Sean Journey, 18, and Zyducius Rah’camary Jones, 18, were charged with the same crimes last week – three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted armed robbery, and one count of shooting into a residence.

Journey was being held on a $1 million bond in the Panola County jail following an initial appearance Wednesday.

Both Journey and Jones were released from custody last Wednesday, May 25, according to jail log records. Entry in the official log shows Alright Bail Bonding as the bonding company. It is unclear if the bonds were lowered, or if the full 10 percent was paid.

Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said the incident will be resolved with the arrests of all involved and anyone with information should contact investigators at 662-563-5653.

The general community angst resulting from the Springfest shooting has subsided to a degree, although city and county law enforcement have begun laying groundwork for meetings and policy discussions about the safety of Batesville’s most popular public areas for future events.