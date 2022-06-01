MHP busy during Memorial holiday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel

Enforcement Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 am.

MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and

cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations. MHP also investigated 125 crashes resulting in 49 injuries with at least fatal crashes and five deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Panola, Stone, Washington, Claiborne, and Yazoo Counties.

In addition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division conducted 420 inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

The death in Panola County happened Sunday about 11:30 a.m. when a female driver lost control on Hwy. 6W and crashed into the ditch at Hwy. 6 and Chapel Town Rd., across from Wade, Inc.

The driver was not believed to be a Panola County resident, but that information was not available until after presstime due to the Monday holiday.

Troop E patrolmen in the Batesville region wrote 1,651 citations during the holiday period, including 106 for DUI and 26 for drug offenses. The troopers wrote tickets for 158 seatbelt violations and 26 child safety restraint failures.

Troop E worked 10 collisions that resulted in three injuries and no deaths, other than the Sunday accident worked by local authorities.