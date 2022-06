Jane Dettor Gowen, 93, passed away at her home in Batesville Monday evening, May 30, 2022.

Funeral services for Jane will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Dr. Tommy Snyder will officiate the service with Gowen Cox assisting.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at First Baptist from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will follow the service on Friday at Magnolia Cemetery.