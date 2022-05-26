Property Transfers 5/9-20/22

Property transfers between May 9- 13, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Nancy Thomson to Yvonne Taylor, Lots 15-19 and part of Lot 14, all in Block C of Court Place Subdivision.

Yvonne Taylor to Yvonne Taylor and Carlene Hixson, Lots 15-19 and part of Lot 14, all in Block C of Court Place Subdivision.

Lehman-Roberts Company to City of Batesville, Mississippi, Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Pamela Llana et al. to J.E.M., LLC, Fraction of Lot 5, Block 17, Original Town of Batesville.

Tina and Keith File to Eric and Shannon Bolton, Southwest Quarter of Section 29; Southeast Quarter of Section 30; and the Northwest Quarter of Section 32, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eubanks & Bailey Investment Corporation and KNA EBI, Inc. to Snow Enterprise, LLC, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Sarah Matthews to DL Chapman Photography, LLC, Lot (64 x 74) in Block 72, Old Town of Panola.

Sarah Matthews to Eric Chapman, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Tommy Caine, Sr. to Jonathan and Lauren Brackeen, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Guy and Dorothy Putman to Robert and Lisa Barnett, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Patricia Farrish to Bruce and Laura Cook; Jeremy and Amy Isome; and John and Danielle Farrish, Lot 10 of the Sun Rise Hills Subdivision.

Michael and Tausha Lynn Gray to Matthew Rainer, The South 18.0 feet of Lot 648, Section F, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Carolyn O’Conner to Carolyn O’Conner and James Whit Tidwell, Lots 37 and 58 of Plum Point Subdivision.

Joseph Alan Riley to Richard Keltner, Part of the Northeast Quarter and the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Foxtrot, LLC to Jamarcus Smith, A Lot (100 x 150) in Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Tiffany Curry, A 2-acre parcel in Section 2, Township 10, Range 8.

Denice Jane Talley Holland to Wade Walker Holland, Jr., Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of Margaret P. Boyter to Jerry Parker, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Bradshaw to Kenneth and Corinthia Stull, Lot E-9 of proposed Coles Point Village Subdivision.

Loretta and Vonda Wicks to Loretta Wicks, Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Gregory and Leanne Meng to James Ragan, Lot 27, Section D, Sardis Lake Estates.

Bennie and Mary Welch to Mary Welch, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 South.

Larry O. Lewis to Allen West, A tract at 4499 Macedonia Road.

Larry O. Lewis to Nolan West, Several tracts in Township 8 South; Range 9 West.

Thomas Hale to Tommie Morton, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tommie Morton to Mary Kathryn Morton Hawkins, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Robert and Elizabeth Stalder to Brian and Sandra Smeltzer, Lot 112, Section E, Keating Grove Subdivision.

The Bank of New York Mellon to Tommie Bishop, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Billy Collins to Gregory Collins, Part of the Northwest corner of Section 9, Township 8, Range 5 West.

Marilyn Johnson et al. to Brandon Johnson, A parcel in Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

John and Helen Kelly to Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Glenda Abernathy to Mark Mooneyhan, Lot 54 or Sherwood Forest Estates Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Town of Sardis to Five Star Equipment Co., Inc., A tract in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Terry Blythe to Jeremy Blythe, 2 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Amanda and Garry Pope to Lennon and Penny Harrison, A tract in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Willie Dowden to LeWayne and Kalanda Rankin, A parcel in Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Johnathan Boclair, Lots 12 and 13, Block W, Original Town of Crenshaw.

Rhonda Ashe to Rhonda Ashe et al., A tract in the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Tomikeatea Fletcher Frederick Clark, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Annie Lois Rouse to Emma Jean Armstrong and Bobby Jean Norwood, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Mary McLoughlin to Mary and Michael McLoughlin, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Larry O. Lewis to Nolan West, Two tracts in Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Larry O. Lewis to MH Holdings of Pensacola, LLC, Tracts in Section 17 and 18, township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Daniel and Sidney Greer to Milton and Amanda Jones, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Property transfers between May 16 -20, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kevin Wells to K&B Leasing, LLC, Lot 12-A, Section AA, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Sonia Bain to Louis and Camille Breckenridge, Lot 10 of Colley Subdivision.

Jerry and Alice Jenkins to Gary and Billie Hicks, Lots 5, 6 and 7, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Estate of James Corbett Coker to Christie Ann Coker Tolbert, Part of Lot 9, Block 12, Town of Pope.

Odis Johnson to Ed, Judy and Willie Johnson, 1.40-acre tract in the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Deborah Lund to Indiana and McKenzie Atwood, Lot 10 of unrecorded Hickory Hill Addition of Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Bentley and Stacey Horne to Andrew and Lauren Horne, Lot 54, Parkview Subdivision.

Ora Brown (deceased) to Sandra White et al., A parcel in Section 3, Township 10, Range 6.

Johnson Tax One, LLC to Matthew and Lynn Rushing, Lots 37 and 38 of the First Addition to Plum Point Subdivision.

SLGC, LLC to William and Sharon Clark, Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Betty and James Becker to Roger Whittington, Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Alma Carlisle to Marsha Faye Carlisle Lollar, 2.80 acres in Sections 13, 14 and 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Kevin and Borgia Jean Crofford to Kevin Crofford, Fractional part of Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Linda Lantrip to Lisa and Joshua Cook, Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Neena and Kanwal Maniktahla to Kanwal Maniktahla, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kyle and Kayla Arnold to Kaylan Williams and Samantha Philemon, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Willie Dernell Johnson to Willie Dernell Johnson, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Wilie Dernell Johnson to Pamela Denice Johnson, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, containing 2 acres.

John McCollum to Carlton Raynor and Amber Faulkner, A parcel of land, containing 2.00 acres, located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

WT Properties, LLC to Tyler Reed, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West, and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry Parker to Legend Croy, 23.66 acres, more or less, being a part of the Northeast Quarter and the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Fannie Jackson Ford to Napoleon and Clarice Jackson, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Carolyn Stokes to Deemeater Wright, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, and the Northeast Section of Section 4, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Matthew Timbs and Tina Gannon to Tina Gannon, Fraction of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 7, Range 5.

Brandon Lancaster to Lawrence and Shellie Jankowski, A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Gregory and Tracey Wages to Jason Robertson, Tract of land in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Tenisha Mitchell to Tenisha and Brenda Mitchell, Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Bobbie Moore to Miriam Rowan et al., Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Missy D., LLC to Willie Leverson, Fractional part of the North Half of Section 34, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Kevin and Borgia Jean Crofford to Kevin Crofford, Lot 39, Section C, Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Lisa Fiveash to Ronnie Fiveash, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

David Pullen and Sarah Montgomery to John and Erin Marie Peterson, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Kayle Barnett to NASR Investment, LLC, A fractional part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, and a fractional part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West

Odysseus Strategies, LLC to Rickie and Eva Woolfolk, Part of Lots 1 and 2, Block 24, Original Town of Sardis.