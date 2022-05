Christopher “Chris” Joseph Gulledge, Sr., age 52, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his sister’s home in Calhoun City.

Funeral services for Chris will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Pittsboro Cemetery in Pittsboro.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.