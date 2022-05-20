Leslie Allen “Frog” Shields, 57

Leslie Allen “Frog” Shields, age 57, passed away in Pope on May 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Cold Springs Cemetery in Sardis.

Frog was born in Sardis on June 4, 1964, one of nice children to the late Alvin and Ilaree King Shields. Frog worked in construction during his lifetime. He was known to be able to work on and fix just about anything. Frog was quiet the “Jokester” with a huge heart, always willing to help others. Frog enjoyed fishing and riding in the lake bottom. The simple things in life.

He leaves behind the family who will miss him most, sisters, Kathy Shields Melton of Batesville, Michelle Shields of Sardis, Joyce Shields Brown of Sardis, Mary Ann Shields Kuehl of Crystal Lake, IL; brothers Terry Shields of Courtland, Ricky Shields of Batesville, Harvey Shields of Kenton, TN, and Dennis Grant of Batesville.