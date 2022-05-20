Enos Ronald “Ronnie” Weaver, age 63, passed away Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022 near Batesville, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Ronnie was born on May 8, 1959 to the late Enos J. and Betty Ann Craig Weaver in Marks, MS. He was a lifelong construction worker, in which he was very handy with carpentry work. After a long day at work, Ronnie enjoyed sitting outside and listening to country music. He was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebel and New Orleans Saints fan. Ronnie also loved to sing karaoke with his friends.

Ronnie adored his time with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbor kids. He enjoyed life to the fullest and giving a hard hand shake or a hug. He loved his wife, Frankie Sue, who he is now rejoicing and singing with on the Streets of Gold.

Along with his wife, Frankie Sue and his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy Joe “TJ” Weaver and Jimmy D. Weaver.

The family he leaves behind includes his son, Damon Weaver of Crowder, MS; a daughter, Misti Carpenter; his brother, Chad Weaver of Courtland, MS; his sister, Gwen Winters of Courtland, MS; 3 grandchildren, Anna Lee Weaver, Corbin Fowler, and Lexi Fowler; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ronnie never met a stranger, and his memory will carry on by all who knew and loved him.