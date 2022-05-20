Boyd Wayne Atterberry, 78, formerly of Fayetteville, AR., passed away peacefully at his home in Batesville, surrounded by his family on May 19, 2022.

Boyd was born on August 17, 1943 to the late Loy Perry Edward Atterberry and Vera Caldean Layne Atterberry in Fayetteville, AR. Boyd served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was also retired from the retail sales industry. Boyd was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent many years at Lake Wedington managing the boat dock and overseeing park management. He was most proud of being an antique dealer as he loved finding beautiful pieces from the past.

The loving family he leaves behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Donna Atterberry of Batesville; children, Shannon Essex (Lowell) of Lincoln, Ar, Boyd Wayne Atterberry, Jr. (Veronica) of Batesville, Shana Bass of San Diego, CA; and one brother, Edward Gene Atterberry (Maria) of Aviano, Italy. Boyd had 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Boyd was preceded in death by one child, Djuana Nicholl, and one sister Reva Ruth Easley.

Per Mr. Atterberry’s request there will be no services held at this time.