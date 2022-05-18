Tigers Sign College Intent Letters

Published 9:17 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By WordPress.com VIP

South Panola High School has had four student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level. John Blockmon (top) will be playing baseball at Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Tate Anderson will be playing baseball at Mississippi Delta Community College.  Ainsley Young and Tylan Boyette will continue their cheerleading careers at Northwest Mississippi Community College. 

