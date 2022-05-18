South Panola graduation Saturday at Civic Center

Published 6:11 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Staff reports

South Panola School District trustees and administrators will present diplomas to the graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 21.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Civic Center. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Each senior has been given 10 tickets for guests to sit in the reserved seating area. Other guests may attend and sit in the non-reserved seating area. That seating is limited and will be closed once filled.

Addison Lawrence

Lily Avery is the class Valedictorian, Addison Lawrence is the Salutatorian, and Macye Harper is the Historian. The school district anticipates awarding 240 diplomas.

Macye Harper

