Jean Elrod Winsett, 89, went home to Jesus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in McCarley, at the home of her daughter. Jean was born in Almyra, AR, on February 5, 1933, to Zora Sutton and Samuel Denton Elrod. She attended New Hope Baptist Church in Como for over twenty years and in her last few years, she attended Hillside Baptist Church in Holcomb.

Her character was above reproach. Jean was a godly woman who loved worshipping Jesus. She was a devoted and faithful wife and mother, who cherished her family and treasured her friends.

Although Jean faced many trials and struggles in her life, she remained strong and steadfast, handling every situation with love, kindness, and grace. Her faith in God never wavered. She was a strong rock for her children and a counselor and comforter to all in need. One of her nieces said it best, when she said, “I reflect on her gentle soft-spoken manner, patience and endurance”. She definitely ran the good race and what a legacy she left for everyone who knew her!

We celebrate her joyous homecoming as she worships God in His glorious presence, although she will be greatly missed and her memory treasured. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Billie Patterson (John), Betty Moore (Ed), Terry Winsett (Christy) and Donna Gilbert (Randy); six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Billy Joe Winsett; one grandson, Charles David Moore; her parents; three brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful help and care provided by her nurse, Tammy, and Halcyon Hospice, who made her last days as peaceful and comfortable as possible.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 16, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Como. Visitation will be 1 -2 p.m. at the cemetery. Refreshments will be provided at the church, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.