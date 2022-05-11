Paul Fowler, 72

Paul Fowler, age 72, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

Paul was born on Aug. 3, 1949 to the late Paul and Tina Thomas Fowler in Charleston.

He graduated from Lambert High School and shortly after graduation he joined the U.S. Army. After honorably serving our country, he drove a big truck for many years, traveling many miles. Paul was also a member of Lambert Baptist Church.

Paul is survived by his precious wife, Linda W. Fowler of Batesville; and one sister, Pat Fowler of Lambert.

Per Mr. Paul and his family’s request, there will be no services held.