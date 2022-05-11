Patricia Taylor Wood, 68, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home in Oxford.

Funeral services for Patricia were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Patricia was born on December 22, 1953 to the late Al Page, Jr. and Jane Ellen O’Conner Page in Marks. She was a truck driver for Swift Transportation out of Memphis for over 10 years. Patricia loved having family get-togethers and cooking for everyone. She had a very loving and caring nature about her, and was often found taking care of others. When she was able to get out of the house and go to church, she attended the Adonia Church in Water Valley.

The family she leaves behind includes her two children, April Taylor Smith of Batesville, and Windy Taylor Harrell (Eric) of Southaven; three sons, Gabriel Bell, Justin Bell, and Tyler Bell all of Batesville; two sisters, Annette Tillman of Sardis, and Diane Bell of West Memphis, AR; three brothers, Donald Page, Dale Page, and Doug Page all of Batesville; 4 grandchildren, Ashley Patton, Danielle Patton, Nathaniel Patton, and Kenny Smith; one great grandchild, Brently Patton.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Taylor; two brothers, William Redd and Laverne Redd.