Panola County Jail Log 5/2-9/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 2

Cardale Neilus Smith, 1731 Anderson Rd., Oxford, charged with possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.

Anthony Dorrell Rudd, Jr., 499 Sarah Dickens Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness and domestic violence.

Habacum Bautista, 198 James St., Apt. 2, Batesville, charged with DUI and open container.

Timothy Michael Dyes, 109 E. Gay St., Charleston, charged with DUI.

Kelsey Brooke White, 425 Susan St., Crowder, charged with grand larceny.

Bradley Jordan Robinson, 11887 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with speeding and DUI (other).

Justin Wade Ware, 1310 Quitman Ave., Crowder, charged with grand larceny.

Timothy Eugene Nissen, 240 5th St., Crowder, charged with grand larceny.

Jaszmine Jhashayla Edwards, 211 East St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

May 3

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, serving a 30-day sentence.

Demetrius D. Jones, 1414 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, held on a bond revocation.

Deasia Cierra Jones, 355A Humphreys Ave., Crowder, charged with DUI.

Frederick Leon Collins, 1240 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Quartez Dashaun Russell, 125 North Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

David Vashur Lyons, 20764 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with impersonating an officer.

Michael Andrew Darling, Jr., 1573 Carlton Rd., Coldwater, charged with contempt of court.

May 4

Earl Dewayne Walter, 885 Quitman Ave., Apt. 27, Quitman, arrested on a bench warrant and bond surrendered.

Quantreal Loronzo Michell, 413 Warren St., Como, held as a state inmate.

Jameson Baffle, 112 Burlen St., Flora, held as a state inmate.

Tommy Lee Wright, Jr., 139A Todd Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Alison Naomi Dausintero, 3964 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Kierra Deshawn House, 310 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, held for sentencing.

Charles Edward Dear, 201 Monroe Ave., Clarksdale, charged with DUI, careless driving, and no insurance.

Robert Maurice Dean, Jr., 648 Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Edward Deshaun Ford, 949B Wells Ext., Courtland, charges not listed.

Jameisha Shanteel Jackson, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd, Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Robert Jones, Jr., 1414A Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Lashanda Denise Porter, 318 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Billy Eugene Cook, Jr., 9097 West Taylor Rd., Como, charges not listed.

Colby Lockhart, 9097 West Taylor Rd., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

Willie Charles White, Jr., 445 Elizabeth St., Charleston,

Sherry Odell Chadwick, 428 Oak Grove, Sardis, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Lee Taylor, 287 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Augustine Ortiz, 72A Ivy Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

James Rodney Johnson, 103 Turtle Creek Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Andrew Paul Tutor, 342 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Elizabeth Nicole Bright, 342 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Jatavian Jawane Toliver, 201 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Joseph Frank Lenard, 51 Eagle Cove, Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Madison Marie Nicole Barrett, 51 Eagle Cove, Pope, arrested on a Mississippi Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Marshall Wayne McGarrity, 696 Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.