Lady Tigers End Season 24-10

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Staff reports

The South Panola fastpitch softball team finished the 2022 season with a stellar record after losing out in the third round of the North 6A state playoffs last week. The Tigers lost two one-run games – Friday 5-4 and Saturday 3-2 – to DeSoto Central. The team has most of its starters returning and are expected to compete deep into the state playoffs again next season with fans hopeful the Tigers can make a challenge for the State Championship. (Glennie Pou photo)

