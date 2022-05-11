Lady Tigers End Season 24-10

The South Panola fastpitch softball team finished the 2022 season with a stellar record after losing out in the third round of the North 6A state playoffs last week. The Tigers lost two one-run games – Friday 5-4 and Saturday 3-2 – to DeSoto Central. The team has most of its starters returning and are expected to compete deep into the state playoffs again next season with fans hopeful the Tigers can make a challenge for the State Championship. (Glennie Pou photo)