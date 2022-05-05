Sardis mourning passing of three wonderful women

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

Another eventful few week north of the Tallahatchie River. Our daughter Amanda’s birthday was Sunday. We celebrated her birthday and Liz’s fiancee Jake’s birthday on the 20th.

They brought most of the food. I supplied beans and stuffed eggs and was supposed to make homemade ice cream. Epic fail. I could not find Mrs. Wolfe’s recipe for homemade ice cream. It’s not like the internet and all my cookbooks don’t have any.

I have such good memories of my daddy hand cranking the old timey freezer. At least I have an electric one. I could have used a recipe in a recipe book, but, no, I had to use Ricks mama’s recipe. No ice cream.

Several of us went to the Como Methodist Church to see The Southern Plainsmen. They were a very good men’s quartet who gave us almost two hours of gospel music.

The Mexican Restaurant in Como is open again. They’re been gone for two years back to Mexico because of Covid. Great food at El Rio.

Jim Hardin gave a wonderful celebration party memorializing Bea, his beloved wife. To know Bea was to love her. I met two of their sons, their wives, and children. The BBQ was wonderful, but the fellowship was better.

The James Gilliam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 27 at the Heflin House. Regent Jennifer Pardoe called the meeting to order. Our speaker was Kevin McKenzie who talked about the timely subjects of personal safety and fraud introduced by Dorothy Lou Aldridge. The Heflin House served a wonderful meal as usual.

Their meals are always wonderful, but to me it was the best that I’ve had there. They really understand how to get it right every time.

Dr. Billie Breedlove donated money for a historical marker to be placed at the Indian Burial Mounds by the James Gilliam Chapter. Our next meeting will be May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Heflin House for our memorial service and the installation of the new officers.

The Walkway of Heroes dedication ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. People rallied and approximately 425 bricks were purchased. The program is going to be great. Hopefully we can go straight from the dedication to the cemetery to place flags on veterans’ graves. Thank you Mayor Richard McCarty, Chief Dan Harris, and cadets for making this wonderful park possible.

Sardis is grieving at the loss of three wonderful women. Sue Johnson who was the dispatcher for the Sardis Police Department for many years and the wife of Hal Johnson, minister at the Sardis Church of Christ.

Sally Shideler died on April 27 after a brief illness. She was a stalwart in the Sardis Methodist Church. Her husband Dr. Steve Shideler, Sally, and I were all in the same class at NPHS. We all, more or less, grew up together.

Then Betty McArther died at the age of 99. She was married to Bill McArther for many years and was 1 of my mother’s best friends. She had a wonderful life. I will never forget when Rick was graduating from flight school at Fort Rucker, Ala., that I needed a formal. Mama and Miss Betty expressed mailed me one of Betty Kay’s formals, and it fit like a glove and was so beautiful. All of these ladies have left a legacy here in Sardis and will be sorely missed.

Gotta run. Pick up the trash around your house and on the street. Do a good deed and pick up your neighbor’s also.

Live simply, Laugh often, and Love much.