Property Transfers 4/25-29/22

Property transfers between April 25- 29, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Las L Farms, LLC to Clyde and Sharnell Nelms, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

TD Holdings, LLC to Queen B Enterprises, 1-acre parcel in Section 21, Township 8, Range 5.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Foxtrot, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 8, Range 6.

Maria Johnson to Sarah Chapman and James Bay, Part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Margaret Cole and William Cunningham to Margaret Cole, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Margaret Cole to William Cunningham and Joanna MacCutcheon, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Howard and Molly Hawkins to Calvin Hawkins, Lot 3 of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Elizabeth Price to Wesley and Tonya Shultice, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 6 West, and a fractional part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Benny Eldred et ux. to Benny Eldred et al., Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Tyler Donahou to Alexi Donahou, Part of the North Half of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Stanley Goodwin to Clarence Edwards, Part of Lot 5, Block 23, Town of Batesville.

McCurdy Riverside Farms, LLC to Jerry and Angela Mehan, Northeast corner of Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Julia Moore to Mantia Clifton, Lots 38, 39 and 40, Block G, Court Place Subdivision.

Angela Mackey to Jonathan Mackey, Lots 8 and 9, Detter Subdivision.

Jonathan Mackey to Jonathan and Emily Mackey, Lots 8 and 9, Detter Subdivision.

Bridge Four Properties, LLC to Deborah Lund, Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Guy and Dorothy Putman to James Snyder, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Gray to Bridget Dempsey, Lot 79, Enid Country Estates.

Coltaire Properties, LLC to DeSoto County Homes for Rent, LLC, 202 and 203 Fisher Street, 200 King Street and 115 Ozbirn Street.

John and Vicki Priddy to Stephen and Angela Lucas, Lot 26, Sunrise Hills Subdivision.

Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, PA to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Lots 12, 13, and 14, Block 1, Town of Crowder.

Brian and Eve Sprouse to William Florence, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry Parker to Steven and Lindsee Little, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Barrett Finnie to Nicholas Snyder, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

James Donahoo to Lush-Pun-Tubby, LLC, Part of Section 19 and 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

The Estate of Gladys Smith to Latonya Smith et al., A certain lot in the City of Sardis.

Estate of Jerry Randel Locke, Sr. to Charles Gibson et al., Southwest Quarter of Section 8 and Southeast Quarter of Section 8, both in Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

JV Leasing Properties, LLC to William and Crystal Freeman, North Half of Lot 23, Block 8, Town of Como.

Billy and Connie Hentz to Casey and Amanda Rose, East Half of the Northwest Quarter Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Martha Clark to Michael Metty and Kathriene McGuire Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Ada Boyce to Kim Mottley, A 1.00-acre parcel in the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Joe Coventry and Clay Blair to Joe Coventry, Dave Elliott and Jan Elliott, Lots 10 and 11 of Phase One of Lakewood Village.

Joe Coventry and Clay Blair to Joe Coventry, Dave Elliott and Jan Elliott, A fractional part of the Northeast corner of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.