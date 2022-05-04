Lady Tigers down Jaguars, advance to third round

The South Panola Lady Tigers found themselves in a winner-take-all decisive game three Monday (May 2) at Madison Central High School in the second round of the North 6A State playoffs.

Behind the pitching of freshman Sadie Bright, South Panola lived to play another day with a 7-2 victory over the Lady Jaguars.

South Panola (24-8) now advances to play DeSoto Central beginning Friday in a best-two-of-three game series.

SP 9

MC 3

After dropping game one to Madison Central the night before, South Panola evened the series a 1-1 with a 9-3 victory at Tiger Park Saturday (April 30) behind Bright’s 11 strikeout complete game win in the circle.

For the second straight game, freshman Nia Fondren delivered a home run and a single while Addison Sanders drove in two runs with a single.

Hailey Heafner added two singles and a RBI while Gracey Harbour doubled and Makenzie Houston tripled.

Jolie Avery and Grady Beck Wilson drove in runs. South Panola scored three runs in the first, third and sixth innings.

MC 5

SP 4

The Lady Jaguars came from behind to take a 5-4 win at home in the opening game Friday (April 29). South Panola led 4-1 in the fifth before Madison Central tied the score with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and then taking the lead in the sixth.

Houston belted two solo home runs for South Panola while Fondren hit a solo shot and two singles.

Caitlyn Moore, Heafner and Harbour added singles.

Photo: South Panola freshman Sadie Bright delivers a pitch Saturday (April 30) in the Tigers’ 9-3 win over Madison Central.