Billie Juanita Bulimore, 80, passed away May 2, 2022, at her home in Southaven. Juanita was born in Booneville on May 16, 1941, to Alice Irene Jenkins and J.C. Armstrong.

She was a longtime member of Sardis First Baptist Church and was a retired bank teller and bookkeeper. Juanita enjoyed traveling with friends and family and was a kind and loving friend to many.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, one daughter, Rhonda Loden; one brother, Jerry Armstrong (Elaine); and four nieces, Wanda Arnold (Anthony), Barbara Staggs (Bobby), Tammy Holly (Tim), and Cindy Hamblin (Clay). She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Bulimore, her mother Alice Bullard, one sister JoAnn Hutchens, and one brother J.C. Armstrong Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, at the funeral home from noon to 2 pm. Interment will follow at Longtown Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Juanita’s memory, to Alzheimer’s Association, MS Chapter; 1900 Dunbarton Dr.; Suite H; Jackson, MS 39216.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.