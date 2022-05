Patricia Taylor Wood, 68, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home in Oxford.

Funeral services for Patricia will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.