THOMAS BENJAMIN SHANKLE JR

Thomas Benjamin Shankle, Jr., 72, of Batesville, MS, passed away on April 22, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, in Oxford.

Tommy was born on October 11, 1949 to Thomas Benjamin Shankle, Sr and Doris “Dot” McDowell Shankle in Batesville, MS. He attended school at South Panola until being drafted by the United States Army in 1969. He attended basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where thereafter he trained in expert jungle training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Not only was he part of the 23rd Infantry Division “Americal”, he manned as a gunner on a UH-1 Huey also. Tommy served his last duty assignment with the 23rd MP company. He returned home after in country service of 1 year, 8 months, and 28 days. Once returning home in 1975, Tommy received his CDLs and became a Teamster’s union member and retired from trucking after 32 years.

He spent his retirement years enjoying helping others, spending most of his mornings at “the round table” at the Pope Cafe, and helping Benny Rebstock with Eclipse and his other horses.

Tommy was survived by his only son, Benjamin Colby Shankle (Allie), grandson, Benjamin Henry-Gene Shankle and brothers, Norman Renfro of Memphis, TN and Billy Wayne Shankle of Courtland, MS and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Thomas Benjamin Shankle, Sr. and Doris “Dot” McDowell Shankle and sisters, Emma Lou Graham and Doris Ann Thrasher and one nephew.

Services will be held at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, MS on April 27, 2022 at 2pm with visitation starting at 12pm. Following graveside services will be at Shiloh Cemetery on Avery Road in Courtland, MS (Tocowa). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Shiloh Cemetery Funds. The staff of Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.