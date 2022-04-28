Sheriff’s Office announces capture of fugitives from Jeff Davis County

Deputies from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took custody of Robert Kyle Hatley, along with Rachael Johnson, early on Thursday, April 28.

Hatley was wanted in Jefferson Davis County, where he had walked away from a work detail earlier this week. He was in jail on a warrant for grand larceny at the time.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said his department received information that Hatley might have been in the Sardis area and were able to discover his location. The relationship between Hatley and Johnson was unclear. They will be transported back to the county that initiated the search.