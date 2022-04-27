Panola County Jail Log 4/18-24/22

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 18

Larry Odell Coleman, 152 3rd St., Crowder, charged with failure to appear.

April 19

Katie Jane Dodson, 1770 Irwin Ave., Tunica,

Jeanie Michelle Lutts, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Statavious Keon Miles, 2307 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Latasha S. Taylor, 1120 11th St., Apt. G4, Lambert, charged with contempt of court.

Kairee Dweayne Bush, 1149 St. Andrews Lake, Starkville, charged with failure to appear, bond surrendered for DUI.

April 20

Jessie Kyle Gibson, 164 Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Christopher Michael Roberts, 757 Chapel Hill Rd., Pope, arrested on a warrant from Mississippi Dept. of Corrections.

April 21

Elvis Lavert Jones, 206 West Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tevin Nunley, 207 Como Circle, Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jeremy Jerome Taylor, 1165 Charter Dr., Memphis, charged with improper equipment (display of tag) on a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and public drunkenness.

Barbara Annn Hamilton, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with domestic violence and public drunkenness.

April 22

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Dekebris D. McMillian, 379 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with false pretense.

Sammy Terrell McKinney, 117 Kathleen Rd., No. 6, Sikeston, MO, charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Valeria Chris King-Cook, 2251 Hwy. 61, Tunica, charged with contempt of court.

Herman Leonard Galloway, 221 Hwy. 61N, Tunica, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Larry Johnson, 135 Al Johnson Rd., Como, served weekend against a sentence.

Aurmany Odarian Lesears, 2402 Welch Rd., Flint, MI, charged with simple possession of a controlled substance.

Misty Ford Carpenter, 125 CR 238, Tillatobia, charged with shoplifting.

Darius Cox, 208 Dunlap Rd., Como, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no car tag.

Ashley Latrell Roberts, 117 Vance St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Dennis Tramaine Rudd, Jr., 109 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty, possession of paraphernalia, improper vehicle equipment, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Xavier Dominque Hooks, 116 Normandy Ave., Batesville, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, charged with making terroristic threats.

April 23

Charles Clinton Sartin, 1207 Bergland St., Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Cuvinzo Montrell Towns, 5905 Airways Blvd., Building 109-8, Southaven, charged with DUI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver.

Lona Martinez Agustin, 212 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with driving with no license and no insurance.

Damon Lee Andrews, Sr., 449 Chapman Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Robert Boyce, 209 Dunlap St., Como, charged with DUI.

April 24

Jake Kennedy Blakely, 15326 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Monte Deion Davis, 513 Happy Lane, Oxford, charged with contempt of court, and failure to wear seatbelt.

Shamaria T. Stinson, 202 Calvert St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Anthony Elroy Free, 8088 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ashley Diane Patton, 214 Broad St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and no tag light on vehicle.