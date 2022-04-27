MHS presents Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical

Published 10:50 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff reports

Several Panola County students will perform this weekend when Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia presents Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The play will be presented on campus in Troutt Hall. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Local students who have roles include Rebekah Bailey, Bowen Goff, Lani Goolsby, Hunter Harris, Kane Lipscomb, and Jackson Thomas.

