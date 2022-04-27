MHS presents Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical

Several Panola County students will perform this weekend when Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia presents Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The play will be presented on campus in Troutt Hall. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Local students who have roles include Rebekah Bailey, Bowen Goff, Lani Goolsby, Hunter Harris, Kane Lipscomb, and Jackson Thomas.